Shooter’s father dies from wounds suffered in Hanford murder-suicide, new details emerge

The deadly birthday party last weekend in Hanford that ended in a murder-suicide claimed another life.

Ramiro Trevino Sr. — who was celebrating his birthday Saturday night, and is the father of shooter Ramiro Trevino Jr. — died Monday from wounds suffered in the shooting, Kings County Sheriff’s Commander Mark Bevens said in a news release issued Friday evening.

Trevino Jr. opened fire on his father, as well as friend Jonathan Diaz, an off-duty Lemoore police officer, before turning the gun on himself.

The incident occurred at a home in the 8000 block of Eddy Street, a neighborhood on the western outskirts of Hanford.

Sheriff’s investigators determined Trevino Sr. and Diaz, along with a family friend, tried to intervene in a domestic violence dispute between Trevino Jr. and a pregnant woman, Bevens said. Trevino Jr. was beating and choking the woman and threatened to kill her.

The woman was able to get out of the home safely after Trevino Sr., Diaz and the family friend intervened.

But immediately after Trevino Sr. and Diaz got the woman outside, a gunshot rang out inside the home. The men ran back into the home and found Trevino Jr. armed with multiple firearms.

The two tried to diffuse the situation, but Trevino Jr. shot them, then shot himself in the head, according to the sheriff’s office.

Diaz, 31, was a father of two sons and named the Lemoore Police Department’s Public Safety Officer of the Year in 2018.

The police officers’ associations in Hanford and Lemoore have created a fund to aid Diaz’s family. The campaign is set up through the Police Officers Research Association of California’s Fund a Hero program to benefit the Jonathan Diaz Memorial Fund.

Trevino Jr. 32, was a Kings County welfare fraud investigator.