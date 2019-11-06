Fund a hero. Campaign raises money for Lemoore police officer killed in murder-suicide

The police officers’ associations in Hanford and Lemoore have created a crowdfunding campaign to honor Jonathan Diaz, the off-duty officer who was shot and killed in a violent altercation on Saturday.

“Jonathan was a loving father as well as an exceptional friend and police officer,” Hanford Police Officers’ Association president Chris Baker said in a news release.

The 31-year old had been working with the Lemoore Police Department since 2016 and was recently promoted to the major crimes task force.

Diaz was at a party outside Hanford when the shooting occurred. The Kings County Sheriffs Department believe he had intervened in a domestic dispute at the party and was trying to further diffuse the situation when he was killed.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The shooter, identified as Ramiro Trevino Jr., took his own life.

Trevino’s father, Ramiro Trevino Sr., was also shot.

The campaign is set up through the Police Officers Research Association of California’s Fund a Hero program to benefit the Jonathan Diaz Memorial Fund.

There is a goal of $50,000.

Additional details are available at porac.org.