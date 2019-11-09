Police investigating east-central Fresno shooting

Fresno police investigate a possible shooting at an apartment complex on Belmont and Manila avenues on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. The Fresno Bee

Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in the knee on Saturday morning.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with a wound that was not life-threatening, police said.

Detectives were looking through an apartment complex on Belmont and Manila avenue in east-central Fresno, but cops are unsure if the man’s injury occurred there.

The victim is so far uncooperative with authorities, and police have no witnesses.