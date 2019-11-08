Man killed after struck by train in central Fresno

A man was struck by a train and died Friday night while pushing a bicycle across the tracks in central Fresno.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Golden State Boulevard and Pine Avenue, according to Lt. Bill Dooley.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived. He has not been identified.

The conductor told police the train was traveling southbound from McKinley Avenue when he saw the male pushing a bicycle and honked the horn.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

However, the man did not pay attention and was struck.

Dooley said the man appeared to be homeless. There’s no indication the incident was suicidal.

The Fresno Corner’s Office has been notified.

Because of the incident, the train had stopped on the tracks and blocked a few roadways.