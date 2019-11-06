Man stabbed to death during fight with neighbor in central Fresno

Fresno Bee

A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night during a fight with his neighbor in central Fresno, police said.

Officers were called for a stabbing victim around 7 p.m. at the 2300 block of East Hampton Way, near Ashlan Avenue and Fresno Street, Lt. Bill Dooley said.

Officers found man in his 50s lying on his driveway with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso. Officers and paramedics performed CPR on him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dooley said the victim’s family told officers the man and the neighbor were arguing when they began to fight, which led to the stabbing.

Dooley added the stabbing was the result of an ongoing dispute between the two neighbors.

It was not immediately known what the neighbor used to allegedly stab the man.

One person was detained but no arrest was made.