Body found after fire in Fresno back yard. Police investigating whether foul play was involved.

Firefighters at the scene where a body was found in a shed Monday night at North Fourth Street and East Thomas Avenue.
Fresno police are investigating whether foul play was involved after a body was discovered in a burning shed Monday night in central Fresno.

The discovery of the body occurred after firefighters were sent to a home near East Thomas Avenue and North Fourth Street about 10 p.m. Lt. Charlie Chamalbide reported that the victim was believed to be living in the structure. At the scene, officers were unsure whether the person was the victim of a homicide. Detectives continued to investigate the incident Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated.

