Latest Fresno homicide a ‘senseless act of violence,’ police say

Fresno Police Department

A 24-year-old Fresno man died soon after being found with severe trauma injuries from an assault and stabbing in a “senseless act of violence,” Fresno police said Tuesday.

In a news release, the Fresno Police Department identified the victim as Brayan Espinoza, who was not a gang member and had no criminal history. Espinoza had recently graduated from UEI College, where he had studied criminal justice, according to the release.

Southwest District responding officers found Espinoza on Monday and provided medical aid at the scene until emergency medical technicians arrived and took him to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died. Officers arrived at the location on Santa Clara Street at around 4:14 p.m. on Monday.

Fresno police are not releasing the crime’s motive at this time.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“This was a senseless act of violence by multiple suspects who attacked Espinoza as he was simply checking his mail, he had received that day,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).

Anyone with information can also call homicide detectives Raul Diaz at 559-621-2449 or Mark Yee at 559-621-2407.