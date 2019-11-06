Fiery crash near Tranquillity kills adult and child. Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI

An adult and a child died and a woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI in a fiery crash Wednesday afternoon in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Colorado Road and Sumner Avenue near Tranquillity about 3 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved, including a Mercedes Benz and pickup truck, said CHP spokesman Mike Salas. Details about the third vehicle weren’t immediately available.

The Mercedes was fully engulfed in flames when CHP officers arrived. The two people inside, an adult and a child, died upon impact, Salas said.

The pickup truck was overturned.

An adult woman was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. It’s not clear which vehicle she was driving.

The investigation is ongoing.