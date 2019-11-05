Man pushing shopping cart fatally struck in east-central Fresno

A man who was pushing a shopping cart across a street was hit by a truck and died Tuesday night, according to Fresno police.

The man, who was in his 50s, trying to cross Maple Avenue, just north of Olive Avenue, when he was struck around 9 p.m. in east-central Fresno, Lt. Stephen Viveros said.

The driver of the truck, a 45-year-old man, stopped and called 911. He was cooperative with police.

A witness also stopped to render aid before an ambulance arrived to take the man to the hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The man was in the roadway when he was hit, Viveros said.

He the second person who was hit Tuesday by a car in Fresno.

The first incident involved a 15-year-old, struck west on Highway 99 on Shields and Valentine.