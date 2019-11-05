Teenage boy who was walking with his friend gets hit and killed by a car in Fresno

A teen walking with his friend west of Highway 99 was hit and killed by a car Tuesday evening, according to Fresno police.

The 15-year-old was walking north on Valentine Avenue with his 14-year-old friend when a car that also was heading north hit the teen, police Lt. Stephen Viveros said. The crash happened around 6 p.m. just north of Shields Avenue.

The boy bounced off the car and hit his friend, who was not seriously hurt. The 15-year-old was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The 54-year-old driver remained on scene and was cooperative, Viveros said. He received minor injuries to his upper body and was also taken to the hospital.

It also was not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor. Viveros said it is unclear whether the teen was in the roadway or on the sidewalk when he was struck.

The roadway in the area is narrow, and the speed limit is 40 mph. It is unclear how fast the vehicle was traveling.