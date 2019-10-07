Not the target, she was shot and killed through door of her Fresno home, police say

Anita Shelby was shot through the front door of her home early Sunday. Fresno Police Department

Fresno police are searching for a gunman after a woman was shot to death through her door early Sunday in what is described as a “senseless act of violence.”

The shooting took place sometime about 3 a.m. in the 3300 block of East Normal Avenue, Lt. Larry Bowlan said Monday.

Arriving officers found the body of Anita Shelby, who had been shot through her upper body. Shelby, 61, was not believed to be the intended target, Bowlan said.

No one called police to report that shots were fired.

Bowlan said that Shelby was known in her neighborhood as a person “who kept to herself, but would say “hello” to passersby.

It is the 33rd homicide in Fresno in 2019, Bowlan said.

Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or detectives Eden Cerda at 559-621-2433 or Benny Barnes at 559-621-2499, and make reference to case number 19-65817.