Son accused of homicide after Fresno police find mother’s body inside home

A 40-year-old man is accused of homicide after police found the body of his 56-year-old mother in her home Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics were responding to a call about an injured female at the 2200 block of N. Price Avenue around noon and found the body of Guadalupe Rivera Guzman. She had severe trauma to her body, according to a Fresno police news release.

Her two adult sons were inside the house and Gilbert Tiznado, 40, was arrested on suspicion of murder. A possible motive for the death has not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Fresno Police Department at 498-STOP. Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This marks the 35th homicide of the year. This time last year, there 30 reported homicides.