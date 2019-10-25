Crime

Drive-by shooting leaves one injured on Highway 99 in Fresno, CHP says

At least one person was injured by gunfire Friday afternoon inside a car on Highway 99 in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details were preliminary, but CHP Officer Mike Salas said it appears someone fired into the victim’s vehicle from another vehicle on southbound 99 near Belmont Avenue.

Information about the victim was not immediately available. A bullet grazed the head of the victim and the person was transported to an area hospital.

Thaddeus Miller
Reporter Thaddeus Miller has covered cities in the central San Joaquin Valley since 2010, writing about everything from breaking news to government and police accountability. A native of Fresno, he joined The Fresno Bee in 2019 after time in Merced and Los Banos.
