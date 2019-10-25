Drive-by shooting leaves one injured on Highway 99 in Fresno, CHP says

At least one person was injured by gunfire Friday afternoon inside a car on Highway 99 in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details were preliminary, but CHP Officer Mike Salas said it appears someone fired into the victim’s vehicle from another vehicle on southbound 99 near Belmont Avenue.

Information about the victim was not immediately available. A bullet grazed the head of the victim and the person was transported to an area hospital.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW