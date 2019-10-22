Man runs red light, crashes, tries to break into apartment, cops say

A 28-year-old man caused quite a ruckus Tuesday night while trying to evade police.

Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said Mario Rangel was pulled over by officers around 8:30 p.m. near First and McKinley avenues.

That’s when he took off instead.

And what followed was Rangel allegedly running a red light at First and Clinton, crashing into two cars and attempting to break into an apartment — all before he was arrested.

Rangel’s Chevy Tahoe kicked up so much dust that police temporarily lost sight of him and did not pursue him, Chamalbide said.

The three other people involved involved in the crashes were not seriously hurt.

After Rangel crashed the Tahoe, he tried to force his way into a nearby apartment, Chamalbide said.

Officers eventually arrested him.

He was discovered to be on parole and officers found a shotgun in the Tahoe, Chamalbide said.

He could be charged with his parole violation, hit and run, and other charges for trying to break into the apartment, Chamalbide said.

Police are also investigating if Rangel was intoxicated.