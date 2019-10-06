Crime

Woman found shot to death in central Fresno home. Police work to calm emotional scene

Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman who was discovered Sunday morning in her central Fresno apartment.

The woman was believed to be in her 60s, according to police Lt. Ron Hughes. He said the woman was found with at least one gunshot to her upper body. Police have not released her identity.

Fresno police responded around 9 a.m. to her home in the 3300 block of East Normal Avenue, near Mayfair Drive

Homicide detectives were interviewing witnesses as well as relatives. Police were working to establish a motive for the slaying. No suspect information was immediately available.

An emotional scene unfolded outside the victim’s apartment when family members yelled at police and confronted members of the local television media. A man identified by police as the victim’s adult son ripped up crime-scene tape while asking investigators “who did it?”

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000 or anonymously to 559-498-7867.

Profile Image of Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is a general assignment reporter at The Fresno Bee. He grew up in Porterville and has a bachelor’s degree in print journalism from Fresno State. He is a former student editor at the Fresno State and Fresno City College newspapers. His hobbies include reading, sleeping, running and taking care of his dog.
