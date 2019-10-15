Accused double murderer Alan Dupras dies at hospital while in custody

SHARE COPY LINK

Alan Dupras, the Kingsburg man accused of killing his estranged wife and her mother in 2017, died on Tuesday in custody at Community Regional Medical Center, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

In a brief statement released Tuesday, sheriff’s officials said Dupras died from “medical complications,” and did not elaborate. He was admitted to the hospital on Oct. 6.

Dupras last month was deemed incompetent to stand trial and was ordered by a judge to receive treatment at Atascadero State Hospital.

His lawyer Mark Broughton told the judge Dupras suffered from physical and mental issues and did not understand what was happening to him. Broughton also wanted his client to see a neurologist because he said Dupras was unable to move his left arm.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Dupras faced murder charges in the December 2017 shooting deaths of Kingsburg school principal Jennifer Dupras and her 88-year-old mother, Cynthia Houk. The two women were killed inside Houk’s home in northwest Fresno.

The 59-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, arson and possession of an assault weapon. If convicted, he faced the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

In a message to The Bee, the Dupras’ daughter, Alison Dupras, said she “is aware of the situation.”

Dupras is the second murder suspect to die in custody at Fresno County Jail in as many months.