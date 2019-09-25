Accused double murderer Alan Dupras deemed incompetent by psychiatrist. Trial on hold

Alan Dupras, accused of double murder, is arraigned Alan Dupras of Kingsburg was arraigned in Fresno County Superior Court on Thursday morning, Sept. 27, 2018. He is accused of murdering his wife and mother-in-law. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alan Dupras of Kingsburg was arraigned in Fresno County Superior Court on Thursday morning, Sept. 27, 2018. He is accused of murdering his wife and mother-in-law.

Alan Dupras, the Kingsburg man facing two counts of murder, will undergo medical treatment after a psychiatrist found him incompetent.

As a result, until Dupras undergoes treatment at a state hospital, he will not stand trial.

Dupras appeared in court Wednesday looking frail and thin. Judge Michael Idiart ordered Dupras be sent to a state facility for treatment. He’s due back in court on Oct. 30.

His lawyer Mark Broughton said after the hearing that Dupras is suffering from physical and mental issues, and does not understand what is happening to him.

“He has to be sent to Atascadero (State Hospital) until such time that his competency has been restored,” Broughton said. “At this stage he can’t assist with his defense.”

Dupras faces murder charges in the December 2017 shooting deaths of Kingsburg school principal Jennifer Dupras and her 88-year-old mother, Cynthia Houk. The two women were killed inside Houk’s home in northwest Fresno.

The 58-year-old defendant has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, arson and possession of an assault weapon. If convicted, he could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

For the time being, the case against Dupras is suspended until he receives medical attention and is cleared by doctors.

Broughton also wants Dupras to be seen by a neurologist because the his client is unable to move his left arm.

“He is clearly not the same person he was a year ago,” Broughton said.