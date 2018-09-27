Dupras pleads not guilty. Judge denies bail, citing potential to harm others

In a Fresno courtroom Thursday morning, Alan Dupras pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife, beloved Kingsburg school principal Jennifer Dupras, and her 88-year-old mother, Cynthia Houk, last December inside Houk’s home in northwest Fresno.

Dupras, 58, wearing a red jail jumpsuit and shackles, was represented by attorney Mark Broughton during his arraignment before Fresno Superior Court Judge Michael Idiart.

Idiart denied bail, saying there is a potential that if Dupras is released he could harm others.

Authorities contend jealousy may have driven Dupras to commit the allegedly premeditated murders.

A criminal complaint charges him with two counts of murder and two counts of arson. Prosecutors accused Dupras of torching Houk’s car and setting fire to the Alliance de Française social club on north First Street in Fresno, where Jennifer Dupras served as president. Her new boyfriend also had ties to the club.

He also faces a misdemeanor vandalism charge for allegedly destroying property belonging to the French social club.

Dupras could face the death penalty if convicted of the double murders. If prosecutors decline to seek the death penalty, Dupras would likely face life in prison with the possibility of parole, if convicted.

Jennifer Dupras, 55, was the principal at Washington Elementary School in Kingsburg and had recently retired before she was killed.

She and her mother were found dead Dec. 11, 2017, inside Houk’s home on Colonial Avenue near Maroa and Sierra Avenues. The criminal complaint accuses Alan Dupras of killing them on Dec. 9. Both women were shot in the head.





Dupras was arrested Tuesday outside his Kingsburg home following a 10-month investigation.

After his arrest, Alan Dupras declined to be interviewed by detectives and invoked his rights to an attorney. He is being held in the Fresno County Jail in lieu of $3.14 million.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Mims said investigators are looking at the couple’s divorce and Jennifer’s new relationship as a possible motive. Jennifer Dupras filed for divorce in October 2017.

Sheriff’s detectives spent months collecting surveillance footage from homes and businesses in the areas around the sites of the double homicide and both arson fires. In a prepared statement, investigators said a white crew cab Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was captured in footage in “every video near the crime scenes.”





“Alan Dupras owned this same type of pickup truck, which was later recovered and processed for evidence,” deputies said in the statement.





Deputies, during the course of the probe, seized multiple firearms belonging to Alan Dupras at his parents’ Clovis home but said the murder weapon has not been found.

The estranged couple’s daugther, Alison Dupras has long suspected her father was responsible for both deaths from the beginning. In July, she organized a “silent sit-in” at the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, urging prosecutors to file charges in the case.

Alison told detectives her father verbally abused her mother and, prior to the slayings, she believed her father might commit suicide, according to information in an affidavit in the case. She said her parents’ marriage was colored by domestic violence that never was reported to law enforcement. It was her mother’s decision to leave her father, she said.