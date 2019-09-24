Stolen car with mail found in Porterville. Couple arrested

Adam Ibarra, 33, and Mauricea Harts, 28, both of Porterville. Porterville Police Department

A man was arrested in Porterville on Friday after police found a stolen car with items inside linking him to identity theft, according to police.

Detectives say the car was stolen out of Selma and found unoccupied in Porterville on Sept. 10, in the 800 block of E. Putnam Ave.

Inside, detectives found stolen mail and evidence of identity theft, police said in a news release. Over 60 victims from Fresno to Exeter were identified. Police identified Adam Ibarra, 33, of Porterville, as a suspect.

Just after noon on Friday, detectives tracked Ibarra to a home in the 200th block of N. Larson St.

Several people were in the house, including his girlfriend, 28-year-old Mauricea Harts, police said.

Ibarra was eventually found in a locked bedroom and arrested. Police say they found a loaded sawed-off shotgun and shells during a search of the house.

Harts was arrested on suspicion of harboring Ibarra and being under the influence of a controlled substance. She is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Ibarra, who had several felony warrants out for his arrest, was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, and for possession of a sawed-off shotgun, a stolen vehicle, and stolen property.

He was also accused of committing a felony while out on bail, resisting arrest, check fraud, identity theft, conspiracy, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He also had a parole hold.

Ibarra is being held without bail.