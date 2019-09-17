South Valley man arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with child

Luis Bernal, 20. Tulare County Sheriff's Office

A 20-year-old Porterville man was arrested Monday on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Bernal was was booked into the Porterville substation and his bail set at $1.3 million.

Detectives were alerted to the alleged crimes on Sept. 4 by Tulare County Child Welfare Services. The incidents occurred between 2015 and 2017 in the Porterville area, the sheriff’s office said. Bernal would have been between 16 and 18 years old at the time.

The sheriff’s office declined to release the relationship between the victim and suspect.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Sofia Lira at 800-808-0488 or to report anonymously through text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.