Tulare County man guilty of fatal DUI that killed infant, says jury. He had 3 prior DUIs

A Tulare County jury on Tuesday found a 51-year-old Porterville man guilty of killing a 1-year-old child and injuring two women in a crash, where he was driving under the influence.

Timothy McDarment was convicted of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony hit and run resulting in death or injury, according to a Tulare County District Attorney’s Office news release.

He also was convicted of a misdemeanor for driving on a suspended license.

The incident happened June 19, 2017, when McDarment was speeding in the area between Springville Avenue and Doyle Street, east of Porterville.

Prosecutors say McDarment attempted to pass the vehicle carrying the three victims by crossing the solid double yellow lines.

McDarment struck the victims’ car as they were starting to make a left turn into a private driveway. The impact caused the victims’ car to spin.

The crash killed the baby, identified as Ezriyan Soto, according to the Porterville Recorder.

Driver Pamela McCallsoto and passenger Angelica Davila, ages 46 and 22 at the time respectively, suffered moderate to major injuries.

McDarment fled the scene on foot, before being captured by bystanders and later taken into custody.

His blood alcohol level was a .13% two hours after the crash, according to the press release.

McDarment has three prior DUI convictions from 2015, 2010 and 2000. The convictions from 2015 and 2010 were in Inyo County, according to the release.

McDarment’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16. He faces 22 years to life in prison.