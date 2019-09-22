Armed men rob AutoZone. One suspect is still on the loose, sheriff’s office says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men but at least one other suspect remained on the run Sunday in connection with an armed robbery at an AutoZone in Earlimart.

Armed with rifles, Jesus Garcia, Alexis Salas and Michael Flores walked into the store at 550 Sierra Ave. around 8:53 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The three demanded cash, then left with an undetermined amount of money, the sheriff’s office said.

Garcia and Salas were arrested after an investigation, but Flores remained at large Sunday. He is known to frequent the Earlimart area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fabian Serrano at 800-808-0488 or to report anonymously by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.