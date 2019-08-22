He wanted money for alcohol. When his dad said no, he abused him, police say

Fresno pastor cites liquor stores on every corner as community problem Pastor Elias Loera of Christian Temple near Cedar Avenue and Kings Canyon Road shows liquor stores on many corners in his Fresno neighborhood. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pastor Elias Loera of Christian Temple near Cedar Avenue and Kings Canyon Road shows liquor stores on many corners in his Fresno neighborhood.

Police arrested a Porterville man on suspicion of elder abuse on Tuesday, after the man’s father refused to give him money for alcohol and he began pushing him.

Dustin Wheat, 33, became angry with his 58-year-old father around 8 a.m. on Tuesday after his father refused to give him the money, Porterville police said.

Wheat, who police describe as an alcoholic, began pushing and yelling at his father and police were called to the home in the 700 block of E. Worth Ave.

Neither Wheat’s father nor his 58-year-old mother were injured, police said, but they told cops that Wheat regularly verbally abused his father.

Wheat was visibly intoxicated and was taken to Sierra View Medical Center for preexisting conditions, police said.

While at the hospital, he began fighting with an officer and had to be physically subdued, according to police.

No one was hurt in the scuffle, and Wheat was booked into the Tulare County Jail on $50,000 bail.