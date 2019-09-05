CHP investigating Calfire crash that injured four firefighters near Porterville

The California Highway Patrol on Thursday reported additional details about a major injury collision involving a fire truck near Ducor in Tulare County.

The crash took place about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday as the truck, driving by an unidentified 53-year-old female fighterfigher, was westbound on Avenue 56 approaching Road 240.

The CHP said that for an undetermined reason, the driver veered to the right, then overcorrected and drove off the left side of the roadway and hit an embankment. The International truck overturned, and the driver sustained major injuries.

Three passengers, male firefighters 22, 22, and 28 years old, suffered minor injuries. All of the firefighters were taken of Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.