Motorcycle club raided in Fresno; 8 arrested, weapons seized, authorities say

Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrests 8, seizes 3 guns

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people and seized three guns from a southeast Fresno motorcycle clubhouse on Saturday, according to Lt. Chris Torres.

A search warrant was served in the 3000 block of East Belmont Avenue, near First Street, around 7 p.m.

A flurry of police activity lasted for hours in the area.

No other information was immediately available.