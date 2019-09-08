Crime
Motorcycle club raided in Fresno; 8 arrested, weapons seized, authorities say
Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8, seizes 3 guns
Up Next
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people and seized three guns from a southeast Fresno motorcycle clubhouse on Saturday, according to Lt. Chris Torres.
A search warrant was served in the 3000 block of East Belmont Avenue, near First Street, around 7 p.m.
A flurry of police activity lasted for hours in the area.
No other information was immediately available.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPanoo
Comments