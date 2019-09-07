Local
Three-car crash leaves a woman with major injuries in central Fresno
A woman suffered major injuries Saturday afternoon from a three-car crash in central Fresno.
CHP Fresno officer T. Calk said the accident happened at 4:36 p.m. on Ashlan and Palm avenues.
According to Calk, a red Chevy Avail was traveling westbound on Palm when the 20-year-old female driver failed to stop and struck a Mini Cooper at the intersection. The Chevy then spun out and hit a Ford Explorer.
The 43-year-old female driver of the Mini Cooper sustained major injuries and was sent to Community Regional Medical Center. The status of her condition is unknown.
The driver of the Chevy and a 19-year-old female passenger had minor injuries. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
Drugs or alcohol were not involved, police said.
