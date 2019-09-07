Wildfire breaks out in Fresno County, damaging two buildings nearby

A five-acre wildfire broke out Saturday night in Fresno County that damaged two outbuildings and an RV trailer nearby.

The fire started at 7 p.m. on Madsen Avenue north of Herndon Avenue, according to Fresno County Cal Fire spokesman Seth Brown.

Around 8:30 p.m., Brown told The Bee the fire had been contained. No injuries were reported.

Due to the high winds, there were reports that tree branches had snapped off and hit power lines. It was possible that’s how the fire started, Brown said.

Fire crews are expected to remain on scene for a couple more hours.