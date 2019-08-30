2 shot in central Fresno sped to hospital; police investigate

Fresno detectives Friday were questioning two men who were hit by gunfire in the early-morning hours at East Clinton and North Chestnut avenues.

Lt. David Madrigal said the gunfire erupted about 3:20 a.m. Officers then located a vehicle speeding to Community Regional Medical Center, where two men, 29 and 30, where rushed into treatment. Both victims were hit by bullets in the hip area.

Detectives were reviewing video evidence from multiple cameras. Madrigal said neither victim appeared to be a gang member.

It is the second violent incident in the area in a week. On Aug. 23, Isaiah Casillas, 20, was fatally stabbed near the intersection. A Bulldog gang member identified as Gabriel Vela, 4, was booked on murder charges in that incident.