Stabbing victim worked in a restaurant, wasn’t a gang member, police say. Why was he killed?

A 20-year-old man died early Saturday morning after he was stabbed outside a mini-mart in east-central Fresno.

Police responded at 12:10 a.m. to the Fastrip on the southwest corner of Clinton and Chestnut avenues and found the victim, Isaiah Casillas, according to a news release.

Officers attempted life-saving efforts but Casillas was pronounced dead upon arrival at Community Regional Medical Center.

Police say Casillas worked at a local restaurant and was not a gang member.

A motive for the stabbing was not released by police. Detectives were interviewing a person of interest but are asking for anyone who was present in the parking lot and witnessed the stabbing to come forward.

Tips can be made anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.