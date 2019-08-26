Bulldog gang member arrested as suspect in fatal Fresno stabbing

Fresno police Monday said that Gabriel Vela, 41, is in custody in the fatal stabbing of Isaiah Casillas, 20, Friday night near East Clinton and North Chestnut avenues. Fresno Police Department

Fresno police on Monday announced they’ve arrested a suspect in the Friday night slaying of a Fresno man in parking lot of a gas station.

Gabriel Vela, 41, was arrested as the suspect in the killing of Isaiah Casillas, 20, in the parking lot of the Fastrip on the southwest corner of Clinton and Chestnut avenues.

Vela is a Bulldog gang member with an extensive criminal history, according to Lt. David Madrigal of the department’s Street Violence Bureau.

Madrigal said multiple people were nearby the scene when Casillas was stabbed, and police are asking that they come forward to say what they witnessed.

Officers attempted life-saving efforts, but Casillas was pronounced dead upon arrival at Community Regional Medical Center.

Casillas worked at a local restaurant and was not a gang member, police said.

They can contact police, at 559-621-2446 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.