Man found passed out in car near train tracks in Madera. Was he involved in a hit-and-run?

A 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after Madera police found him passed out inside his car with the engine running.

Officers are also looking for witnesses to a potential hit-and-run since the car had been damaged.

Police found Marco Altamirano passed out behind the wheel of his car near the near the train track crossing at Granada Drive and Pecan Avenue. The vehicle had damage on the passenger side and its side airbags had been deployed.

Once awake, Altamirano didn’t know where the collision had happened, police said.

Altamirano’s blood alcohol level was double the legal limit, police said.

Anyone who might have witnessed a collision involving a white, four-door vehicle last night is urged to contact the Madera Police Department 559-675-4220.

The arrest comes the day after two people were killed in separate collisions at train crossings in Selma and Kingsburg.