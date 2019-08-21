Man killed in train vs. vehicle collision in Kingsburg

A man died after a train collided with his vehicle Wednesday evening in Kingsburg. Kingsburg police said preliminary signs indicate the man tried to drive around crossing arms when the train struck him. Courtesy photo

A man died after a train collided with his vehicle Wednesday evening in Kingsburg.

Sgt. Kevin Pendley of the Kingsburg Police Department said preliminary signs indicate the man tried to drive around crossing arms when the train struck him.

The collision between the Honda Civic and a Union Pacific train that was traveling southbound happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Sierra and Simpson streets.

The train crew was unharmed, according to Union Pacific Corporate Relations spokesman Tim McMahan.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.