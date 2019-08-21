One person was killed, another injured in Selma train vs. SUV crash

One person person died and another was injured Wednesday morning when a train struck a SUV in Selma.

Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan said the crash occurred at 10:34 a.m. when the train collided with the SUV at a private crossing south of Front Street and Golden State Boulevard in Selma.

A second occupant who was inside the SUV was taken to a hospital. The severity of that person’s injuries is unknown.

The tracks were scheduled to re-open Wednesday afternoon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Union Pacific is investigating the incident.