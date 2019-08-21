News
One person was killed, another injured in Selma train vs. SUV crash
One person person died and another was injured Wednesday morning when a train struck a SUV in Selma.
Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan said the crash occurred at 10:34 a.m. when the train collided with the SUV at a private crossing south of Front Street and Golden State Boulevard in Selma.
A second occupant who was inside the SUV was taken to a hospital. The severity of that person’s injuries is unknown.
The tracks were scheduled to re-open Wednesday afternoon.
Union Pacific is investigating the incident.
