Police seize SKS assault rifles, other guns from Fresno man

Donnie Brogdon, 32, was arrested with multiple weapons, including two SKS assault rifles Wednesday night in southeast Fresno. Fresno Police Department

Fresno police seized an SKS assault rifle similar to the the weapon used in the Gilroy mass shooting during a probation search Wednesday night in southeast Fresno.

Sgt. Adrian Alvarez said that officers conducted the search in the 600 block of North Garden Street to ensure that James Brogdon was in compliance with terms of his probation. James Brogdon was not at home, but the weapons were found in a bedroom that Donnie Brogdon, 32, shares with James Brogdon.

The guns were the 20 gauge shotgun, a Ruger 9 mm with an obliterated serial number, the Russian SKS 762X39 mm, a .22 caliber rifle, an Interstate SKS 762X39 mm rifle with a high capacity magazine, a bolt action rifle and S&W .32 caliber revolver.

Donnie Brogdon was booked on s charges to including possession of a short barrel shotgun, possession of an assault rifle and possession of a firearm that had its serial number obliterated.