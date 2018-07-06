Suspect booked in Fig Garden slaying of Nick Kauls

Joseph Antonio Espinoza, 22, has been booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Nick Kauls, 17, who was gunned down in Fig Garden on June 26, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office reported Friday.

Espinoza is in Fresno County Jail, where he faces additional charges of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and other charges.

If convicted of the charges, Espinoza faces life in prison or the death penalty, the district attorney's office said.

Nick was shot in the head by someone in an SUV near Rialto and Van Ness Avenues after he and a friend fled a robbery attempt.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office, through Crime Stoppers, had offered an $18,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Nick. It is not known if the reward led to the capture of the suspect.