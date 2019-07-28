Shooting reported at Gilroy Garlic Festival with multiple victims

How to survive an active shooter Here's what to do should you find yourself in an active shooter situation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what to do should you find yourself in an active shooter situation.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday following reports of a shooting involving multiple victims.

Ambulance crews were told 11 people were down in an active shooter incident at Christmas Hill Park, where the event was winding down its third and final day, NBC Bay Area reported.

Few details were available from official sources. In a tweet, the Gilroy police said the scene was still active and that Gavilan College at parking lot B was being used as reunification center for those looking for loved ones.

The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. #GilroyActiveshooter — Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019

At least one bystander thought the gunshots were fireworks, until she saw several people with injuries, the Mercury News reported.

“We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying,” 13-year-old Evenny Reyes, to the Mercury News.

“There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out.”

This is a developing story.