Fresno County sheriff’s deputy injured in shooting. Gunman remains at large

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting late Tuesday morning in rural northeast Fresno County.

The injured deputy is receiving medical aid, according to Tony Botti, spokesman with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The condition or identity of the deputy has not been released.

Law enforcement is still searching for the gunman and no arrests have been made.

The shooting happened in the 29000 block of Quail Springs Lane just after 11 a.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A medical helicopter landed in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.