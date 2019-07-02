Local
Fresno County sheriff’s deputy injured in shooting. Gunman remains at large
A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting late Tuesday morning in rural northeast Fresno County.
The injured deputy is receiving medical aid, according to Tony Botti, spokesman with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The condition or identity of the deputy has not been released.
Law enforcement is still searching for the gunman and no arrests have been made.
The shooting happened in the 29000 block of Quail Springs Lane just after 11 a.m.
A medical helicopter landed in the area.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
