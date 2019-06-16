Crime
Woman killed in three-car crash. Teen driver was drunk, speeding and armed, police say
An 18-year-old suspected of speeding while drunk in a Lamborghini is accused of causing a crash that killed a woman on Saturday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.
Mark Anthony Verdugo, of Visalia, was driving a Lamborghini Huracan east on Walnut Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when he drove through the intersection at Court Street and slammed into two other cars, police said in a news release.
The driver and passenger of a Toyota Camry that was driving north on Court were taken to the hospital, where the passenger, a woman, died. Her identity was not released pending notification of family.
The driver, 23-year-old Alonzo Prado of Visalia, suffered moderate injuries, police said.
Nancy Haywood, 32, the driver of a Lincoln MKZ that was headed south on Court, had minor injuries.
Police found a loaded .45 caliber pistol in the Lamborghini.
Verdugo was taken to the hospital for a lumbar injury, then arrested on suspicion of DUI, a felony warrant, vehicular manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.
