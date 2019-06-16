Woman killed in three-car crash. Teen driver was drunk, speeding and armed, police say

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

An 18-year-old suspected of speeding while drunk in a Lamborghini is accused of causing a crash that killed a woman on Saturday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Mark Anthony Verdugo, of Visalia, was driving a Lamborghini Huracan east on Walnut Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when he drove through the intersection at Court Street and slammed into two other cars, police said in a news release.

The driver and passenger of a Toyota Camry that was driving north on Court were taken to the hospital, where the passenger, a woman, died. Her identity was not released pending notification of family.

The driver, 23-year-old Alonzo Prado of Visalia, suffered moderate injuries, police said.

Nancy Haywood, 32, the driver of a Lincoln MKZ that was headed south on Court, had minor injuries.

Police found a loaded .45 caliber pistol in the Lamborghini.

Verdugo was taken to the hospital for a lumbar injury, then arrested on suspicion of DUI, a felony warrant, vehicular manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.