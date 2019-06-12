Man held by citizens after 14-car hit-and-run rampage. CHP arrests him on DUI charge

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

A man was booked in a Fresno hospital Wednesday after he was restrained by citizens following a 14-car hit-and-run rampage on southbound Highway 99 near the Madera County line, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The man, who was under the influence of drugs during the incident, according to the CHP, was not immediately identified.

CHP spokesman Victor Taylor said the incident began shortly before 8:30 a.m., when the driver hit five cars in Madera County.

The 55-year-old man then left the freeway on the Shaw Avenue exit, and collided with other vehicles on the way to his workplace at West Sierra Madre and North El Capitan avenues.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Before he could get inside the workplace, other drivers involved in the incident caught up with him, according to Taylor.

The suspect suffered some sort of injury in the struggle and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center after CHP officers arrived. It was initially believed that he was under the influence of alcohol, but later determined that other drugs were involved, Taylor said.

The suspect was booked for DUI and multiple hit-and-run charges.