Over 20 vehicles seized at DUI checkpoint in Fresno, multiple arrests

At least 11 people were arrested and 21 vehicles towed during a DUI checkpoint in east-central Fresno overnight Saturday.

Police say seven were arrested on suspicion of DUI, one for illegal drugs, and three on other criminal charges. Twenty others were either cited or arrested for driving unlicensed, police said in a news release on Monday. Overall, 30 citations were issued.

Officers were at the checkpoint on Cedar Avenue, just north of Gettysburg from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The police department said it investigated 360 DUI crashes in 2017 that killed 15 people and injured 121 others.