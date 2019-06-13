Police say this man admitted to month-long downtown Fresno vehicle burglary spree

Vicente Garcia allegedly admitted to committing vehicle burglaries that spanned a month in downtown Fresno, according to police.

A man who admitted to committing vehicle burglaries that spanned at least 30 days in downtown Fresno is expected to be charged for the crimes, according to Fresno police.

Vicente Garcia was arrested Thursday morning by Downtown Policing Unit officers after he was caught in the act of a vehicle burglary, according to police Sgt. Alfonso Castillo.

Garcia, 36, was caught as officers conducted a patrol near a downtown Fresno garage where a series of vehicle break-ins have been reported, according to Castillo.

As police questioned Garcia on Thursday’s alleged burglary, he admitted to being responsible for nearly all vehicle burglaries reported in the past month, Castillo said in a news release.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the alleged crimes and are expected to recommend further property crime charges against Garcia.

Jail records showed Garcia was in Fresno County Jail as of Thursday afternoon and faces three charges: felony burglary and vandalism and misdemeanor stolen property. His bail was set at $12,000.