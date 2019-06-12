He’s suspected of downtown vandalism. Police arrest man they call ‘Fulton Street Felon’

Police have arrested 34-year-old Michael Vaphides on suspicion a series of crimes to businesses along the Fulton Street corridor in downtown Fresno, CA. Fresno Police Department

A man suspected of vandalizing numerous downtown businesses has been arrested by Fresno police.

Police called Michael Vaphides the ”Fulton Street Felon” in announcing his arrest in a news release Wednesday.

Vaphides, 34, was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail on two counts of burglary and felony vandalism after police said he damaged more than five businesses along the Fulton Street corridor on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Vaphides used a rock to smash the windows at Valley PBS at 1544 Van Ness, Toshiko Ramen and Sushi Bar at 1112 Fulton St., Fulton Street Coffee at 2015 Tuolumne St., Cornerstone Coffee at 1463 Fulton St. and On a Roll Sushi at 1306 Van Ness.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He also is suspected of stealing video equipment from Valley PBS.

Police arrested Vaphides near Jensen Avenue and Highway 99. He has been in contact with police before, for theft and is currently on parole for felony hit and run, according to the news release.