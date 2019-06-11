Crime
Man steals laptops in downtown Fresno, drives away in car with stolen plates, cops say
Man caught on camera stealing laptops from downtown Fresno business
Fresno police are looking to identify a person caught on surveillance video stealing laptops from an Office Depot.
The suspect, described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, entered the Office Depot on Divisadero Street around 11 a.m. on June 1.
He walked over to the laptop section and started cutting the wires. When he was confronted by employees, he told them to back off because he “had something on him,” police said.
The man fled the store with several laptops and got into an early 2000s model white Ford Taurus with stolen plates, according to police.
He is about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, with a medium build and was wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, white shoes, black sunglasses and a tan fisherman’s hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
