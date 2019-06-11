Coffee shops among targets of overnight vandalism in downtown Fresno, police say

Cornerstone Coffee Company, along with several other downtown Fresno businesses, were vandalized over night Tuesday, June 11, 2019, according to police.

Fresno police have arrested a man after several downtown business owners found their stores vandalized Tuesday morning.

The Valley PBS television station was also burglarized, according to Lt. Mark Hudson.

Hudson said a man is in police custody and being questioned about the crimes, but he has not been charged yet. Detectives were reviewing evidence and believe he acted alone and might be connected to at least three window-smashing incidents.

One of the windows smashed was at Toshiko Ramen and Sushi Bar. Owners of the restaurant posted a video to Facebook showing a man repeatedly throw rocks at the windows, but the windows do not break. Then the man walks away.

Other businesses targeted include DiCicco’s Italian Restaurant, Cornerstone Coffee Company, Valley PBS, Fulton Street Coffee and On a Roll Sushi, according to Hudson. He said others that may have been vandalized might not yet have reported the incident.

The calls to police began coming in early Tuesday. Hudson said police think the crimes happened overnight when the businesses were closed.

Detectives are reviewing several surveillance clips to continue their investigation.

So far, the man suspected of the crimes, who was not named, faces possible charges including burglary, felony vandalism and possibly one misdemeanor vandalism charge.