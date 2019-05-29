He asked for a bottle of vodka and the money in the register, police say. Do you know him?

Clovis police ask for help identifying liquor store robber Clovis, CA police are searching for a man they say robbed a liquor store on Ashlan Avenue with a handgun on May 23. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clovis, CA police are searching for a man they say robbed a liquor store on Ashlan Avenue with a handgun on May 23.

Clovis police are searching for a man seen on surveillance video Thursday robbing a liquor store with a handgun.

Video shows a man walking into Stop-N-Shop Liquor at 777 W. Ashlan Ave. holding a black handgun.

Police say the man asked for a bottle of Taaka Vodka and the money in the register.

The clerk is seen handing the man the bottle of vodka and money before the man turns around and casually walks out of the store with the items and the gun.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The suspect was wearing a half white mask and a black and white plaid flannel shirt with a gray hoodie and blue jeans.





Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-324-2800 or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.