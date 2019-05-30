Robbery suspects point gun at liquor store clerk. Fresno police are looking for them

Armed robber points gun at liquor store clerk, Fresno police say Fresno, CA police are looking for three people they say robbed Bishop’s Liquor on First Street and Ashlan Avenue on Tuesday. One person is seen pointing a gun at the clerk. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno, CA police are looking for three people they say robbed Bishop’s Liquor on First Street and Ashlan Avenue on Tuesday. One person is seen pointing a gun at the clerk.

Fresno police are looking for three people they say robbed a liquor store at gunpoint in central Fresno on Tuesday.

One of the suspects was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, police say, and he pointed it at the cashier and took cash from the register at Bishop’s Liquor on North First Street and Ashlan Avenue.

All three fled in a blue four-door sedan with damage to the passenger side window and door. The tint on the rear windows was also peeling, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.