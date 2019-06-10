Teens arrested in connection with Avocado Lake stabbing

Trinidad Loera and Fernando Fernandez, both 18 years old and from Orange Cove. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Three teens have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 16-year-old at Avocado Lake, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fernando Fernandez and Trinidad Loera, both 18 and from Orange Cove, were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. A 16-year-old boy from Reedley was also arrested with the same charge and a probation violation.

The sheriff’s office said the stabbing victim was at the park with his family when one of the teens approached him in the water around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The boy reportedly asked the victim if he was in a gang. After the victim told him no and got out of the water, two other boys confronted him and an argument turned into a fight, the sheriff’s office said. That’s when the boy was stabbed with a knife.

The teens fled in a car, leaving the boy on the ground, the sheriff’s office said.

After speaking with several witnesses, deputies stopped a car with the boys inside near Highway 180 and Frankwood Avenue.

The victim was treated for his stab wound and was taken to the hospital for further aid, the sheriff’s office said. He is expected to be OK.