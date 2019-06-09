Teenager stabbed in the back during fight at Avocado Lake

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A teenager was stabbed during a fight at Avocado Lake Sunday night, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Lt. Richard Wilhoite said deputies received calls of a stabbing victim just before 7 p.m. Officers found a 17-year-old with a stab wound to his back.

According to Wilhoite, three possible suspects were taken into custody while they were leaving the park. All three were being questioned by investigators late Sunday.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and his wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fight was not immediately clear. A knife was taken by deputies but Wilhoite said it was too soon to say whether that weapon was tied to Sunday’s violence.