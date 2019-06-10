Local
Man dies after illegal firework detonates, sheriff’s office says
A man was killed in Bakersfield on Friday after setting off illegal fireworks, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, identified as 45-year-old David Michael Adams, was using the illegal fireworks in an “unsafe manner which caused a detonation,” the sheriff’s office said.
The bomb squad responded to the 400 block of Ray Street just before 10 p.m. and found the man suffering from critical injuries.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
