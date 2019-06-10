Man dies after illegal firework detonates, sheriff’s office says

Using illegal fireworks in Modesto? You better be ready to pay a fine Sgt. Pat Kimes talks about how officers will cite those who use illegal fireworks and the renter or homeowner who lives in the property where the fireworks were used. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. Pat Kimes talks about how officers will cite those who use illegal fireworks and the renter or homeowner who lives in the property where the fireworks were used.

A man was killed in Bakersfield on Friday after setting off illegal fireworks, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified as 45-year-old David Michael Adams, was using the illegal fireworks in an “unsafe manner which caused a detonation,” the sheriff’s office said.

The bomb squad responded to the 400 block of Ray Street just before 10 p.m. and found the man suffering from critical injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.