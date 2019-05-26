Nearly 30 cars seized at Fresno police DUI checkpoint, multiple arrests reported

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and many others were cited or had their cars towed during a checkpoint Saturday night in northwest Fresno.

Police set up the checkpoint on Shaw Avenue and Shaw Lane from 6 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday, arresting five for DUI, one for illegal drugs and two on other criminal charges. Nineteen drivers were cited for driving unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license, police said.

In all, eight were arrested - including the five DUI cases - along with 44 citations and 27 vehicles towed.

Police say the checkpoint was set up based on the location of prior DUI crashes and arrests.

DUI crashes killed 15 people in 2017, according to Fresno police, and hurt 121 others.